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PM Modi to launch modified UDAN scheme, inaugurate new terminal at Jodhpur airport on July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on July 4, 2026. Along with the launch, he will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
PM Modi to launch modified UDAN scheme, inaugurate new terminal at Jodhpur airport on July 4
Image Credit: PM Modi (Image Source- ANI)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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