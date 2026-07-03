/PM Modi to launch modified UDAN scheme, inaugurate new terminal at Jodhpur airport on July 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on July 4, 2026. Along with the launch, he will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport. According to the government, the updated UDAN scheme has an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years and aims to strengthen regional air connectivity by expanding airport infrastructure and supporting operations in underserved areas.