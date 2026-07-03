/PM Modi to launch modified UDAN scheme, inaugurate new terminal at Jodhpur airport on July 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on July 4, 2026. Along with the launch, he will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport. According to the government, the updated UDAN scheme has an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years and aims to strengthen regional air connectivity by expanding airport infrastructure and supporting operations in underserved areas.
A key emphasis is on the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over Rs 12,000 crore, to expand aviation infrastructure across the country. To address accessibility challenges in remote and difficult terrains, the scheme also proposes the development of 200 modern helipads.
In addition, the government has earmarked more than Rs 2,500 crore for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to help regional airports remain operational during their initial years. The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over Rs 10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability.
Additionally, the modified scheme includes plans to procure indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions.
New terminal at Jodhpur airport
Alongside the modified UDAN scheme launch, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport. Built at a cost of Rs 480 crore, the terminal spreads over an area of more than 23,000 square metres. It has the capacity to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually and includes modern passenger facilities.
The design of the terminal draws inspiration from Rajasthan's architectural heritage, incorporating features such as arches and jharokhas alongside contemporary design elements. According to the government, the facility has been designed with the aim of achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating.
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