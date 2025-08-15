President Murmu Hails Increase In Number Of Cities With Metro Rail Network Since 2014

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hailed the increasing number of cities with Metro rail networks, reiterating the government’s focus on tackling challenges related to urbanisation using technology, as reflected by the adoption of this modern urban mobility solution in 23 cities.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, the President said that over the past decade, not only has the number of cities with Metro networks, but the government’s incentives on urban mobility have also promoted manufacturing.

India now has the world’s third-largest metro network. The country’s metro network has grown from 248 km (2014) to 1,013 km (2025). Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has invested Rs 2.5 lakh crore ($ 28.86 billion) and built over 2,000 metro coaches domestically.

Initiatives like Make in India, solar-powered stations, and driverless metros are also driving clean, future-ready mobility. In her address, the President also laid special stress on environment protection, calling it a collective responsibility requiring public participation and behavioural change.

According to government data, from the first tracks laid in Delhi’s expanding suburbs in the early 2000s to the bustling, tech-powered Metro rail networks now span 23 Indian cities. Over the past decade, the pace of commissioning new Metro lines has accelerated ninefold: from 0.68 km/month (pre‑2014) to approximately 6 km/month.

The annual metro budget for 2025–26 is Rs 34,807 crore, up more than six times from Rs 5,798 crore in 2013–14. The Metro Rail Policy 2017 mandates cities to prepare Comprehensive Mobility Plans (CMPs) and establish Urban Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) to guide the development of metro systems with a strong emphasis on sustainability, economic viability, and integrated urban mobility.

To qualify for central financial assistance, metro projects must ensure a minimum Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 14 per cent and involve mandatory private sector participation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

As part of the Make-in-India drive, the government has made provisions for domestic procurements of at least 75 per cent of Metro cars and 25 per cent of key equipment and sub-systems - a bold step to boost local production and foster self-reliance in the mobility sector.