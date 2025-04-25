Advertisement
Rafting Base Station And Multi-Storey Car Parking To Be Built In Rishikesh

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, laid the foundation stone of the Rafting base station and multi-storey car parking constructed by the MDDA under the first phase of the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor project on Friday.

Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Representative Image (Source- Grok, AI)

Rishikesh: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, laid the foundation stone of the Rafting base station and multi-storey car parking constructed by the MDDA under the first phase of the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor project on Friday.

Speaking at the program, the CM Dhami said, "Through this rafting base station, a next-level rafting experience will be available for the tourists now, and employment opportunities will also increase for all those associated with the rafting sector."

He further said, "We will also focus on building a boardwalk, changing rooms, lockers and public toilets...We will also establish a waste management system to ensure that tourists in Rishikesh have a different experience in this spiritual city."

"Real monitoring of the rafting routes will also be established along with CCTV cameras, SOS alarms and emergency help stations," Dhami said. 

"The foundation of the multi-storey car parking will help us get relief from the problem of traffic, and will also help during the Chardham Yatra..." he further added.

Earlier on April 23, Dhami inaugurated an automated driving test track in Kashipur, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Kashipur on his one-day visit to the district. After reaching Kashipur, he participated as the chief guest in the inauguration program of the newly constructed Assistant Divisional Transport Officer Office Building and Automated Driving Test Track organised by the Transport Department.

He congratulated and wished all employees of the Transport Department and residents of the area on the inauguration of the newly constructed office building and Automated Driving Test Track at the Assistant Divisional Transport Officer's Office in Kashipur.

