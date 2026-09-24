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Railways approves overnight daily train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T)

Train No 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T) Mail will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hours and reach Anand Vihar (T) at 04:50 hours the next morning, according to an official statement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Railways approves overnight daily train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T)
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Railways approves overnight daily train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T)
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