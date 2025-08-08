Srinagar: The Northern Railway authorities said on Thursday that the Anantnag railway station in the Valley has been opened for the transport of goods. A press statement by the Railways said, "As a major step towards promoting economic activities in the Kashmir Valley, Northern Railway has officially opened the Anantnag railway station under its Jammu division for the movement of goods."

"With this decision, Anantnag is now equipped to handle both the commodity, which will provide a new and efficient transport option for businesses across Kashmir."

"This station will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will carry out all types of goods (except petroleum products) through railway tracks. It is an important milestone in the ongoing development of Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal railway corridor, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project," the statement added.

"The key benefits of the decision would be better market access to Kashmir products such as horticulture, handicrafts and fresh produce."

"Low transportation costs for local businesses and traders. Better logistics and fast delivery, especially during winter when road transport is often interrupted and to strengthen Kashmir's economic relations with markets across India."

"The opening of Anantnag for freight traffic is at a time when the Valley has acquired full rail connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the historic construction of the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River."

"These developments are expected to change the dynamics of logistics and business for the entire region."

"Officials have assured that all environmental, security and safety guidelines will be strictly followed at the station. Local industry bodies and residents have welcomed the move and described it as a timely and transformative step for the economic development of Kashmir," the press statement added.