Railways to construct new underground rail line to enhance connectivity in NE

|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Railways to construct new underground rail line to enhance connectivity in NE File Photo

Guwahati: Indian Railways plans to build a new underground railway line to improve connectivity in the Northeastern states. The line will pass through the Siliguri corridor in North Bengal, known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated that the underground route will run from Tinmile Hat to Rangapani and Bagdogra in the Darjeeling district, West Bengal. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised that the project is intended to provide secure, reliable, and continuous rail connectivity within this strategically significant corridor.

The Katihar Division of NFR will manage the project, which will cover areas in the Darjeeling and Uttar Dinajpur districts of West Bengal and in the Kishanganj district, Bihar.The underground line will extend 35.76 km between Dumdangi and Bagdogra, including a 33.40 km Dumdangi-Rangapani segment. This alignment will provide resilient connectivity through the 22 km Siliguri Corridor, which connects mainland India to the Northeast.

Due to its proximity to the borders with Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, as well as its susceptibility to natural disasters and security risks, the underground line is regarded as highly significant. It will provide a secure alternative route for defence personnel, military equipment, and emergency relief materials.

The project will facilitate air-rail logistics integration, given its proximity to Bagdogra Air Force Station and Bengdubi Army Cantonment. It will incorporate advanced technologies such as a 2×25 kV AC electrification system, Automatic Signalling (Standard-IV) with VOIP-based communication, bridges designed to RDSO 25-ton axle load standards, and twin tunnels constructed using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) techniques.

The development of this underground line demonstrates Indian Railways’ commitment to enhancing strategic infrastructure in the Northeast and aligns with the government of India’s vision for integrated and secure development. NFR, headquartered in Maligaon near Guwahati, operates in the Northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal, and five districts of northern Bihar.

