Rajasthan joins 'Namo Bharat' network as RRTS to connect Alwar with New Delhi

Jaipur: The Regional Rapid Transit System project aimed at connecting Rajasthan with New Delhi through a fast, safe, and world-class transport network has gained fresh momentum. Following a consensus between the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana, Rajasthan is now set to become part of the ‘Namo Bharat’ network, paving the way for the operation of ‘Namo Bharat’ trains between Delhi and Alwar.

Starting from Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar corridor will pass through Munirka, Aerocity, Gurugram, and Bawal, then reach Khairthal and Alwar via SNB. Simultaneously, another section extending from SNB will be developed up to Sotanala through Neemrana and Behror, officials from the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

The project is expected to directly benefit major industrial hubs in the National Capital Region, including Bhiwadi and Neemrana in Rajasthan, while also creating new investment, employment, and economic growth opportunities. Under the Integrated Transport Plan for the National Capital Region, efforts are underway to connect major cities through a modern, high-speed transportation network.

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In the first phase, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors are being developed as part of the ‘Namo Bharat’ network. Among these, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has already been inaugurated.

The proposed network will span 196 kilometres and include 22 major stations, significantly strengthening regional connectivity. In Rajasthan alone, the project will cover 91 kilometres and include six proposed stations. The corridor will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and high-speed trains capable of reaching up to 160 kmph.

All three Namo Bharat corridors are being designed as interoperable networks, enabling passengers to travel seamlessly between routes. The corridors will converge at Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi, which will serve as the main interchange hub.

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Regional Rapid Transit System trains will run on dedicated elevated corridors, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted movement free of road traffic congestion. The network will also be integrated with railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, airports, and the Delhi Metro to provide seamless multimodal connectivity.

The Regional Rapid Transit System is a next-generation public transportation model developed specifically for the National Capital Region. Its trains can operate at speeds nearly three times those of conventional metro services.

While metro systems primarily serve intra-city travel, the Regional Rapid Transit System is designed to connect neighbouring cities quickly, safely, and efficiently.

Passing through major industrial centres in Haryana and Rajasthan, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar corridor is expected to significantly improve regional mobility while ushering in a new phase of industrial growth and infrastructure development in Rajasthan.