AUTO NEWS

Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs

Rolls-Royce announced its intention to significantly scale up its business operations in India to support future programs across the defence, civil aviation, and energy sectors.

|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Rolls-Royce announced its intention to significantly scale up its business operations in India to support future programs across the defence, civil aviation, and energy sectors. The expansion aims to make India a strategic home market for the company, aligning with national goals for security, energy resilience, and infrastructure development. Success in these potential business opportunities could support approximately 10,000 jobs and lead to a tenfold increase in local supply chain sourcing from the country.

The company is currently exploring several initiatives, including the potential co-development of a next-generation combat jet engine. It is also seeking partnerships to localise and manufacture engines for the Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, alongside providing power solutions for the critical industry.

These initiatives are expected to more than double the size of the workforce supporting Rolls-Royce and its partners in India. Furthermore, the projected increase in supply chain sourcing is intended to benefit numerous small and medium-sized enterprises.

Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today to discuss the company's plans to support India's growth and self-reliance in critical economic sectors.

As per a Rolls-Royce release, Erginbilgic stated, "Our ambitions for India are built on the strong foundations of our decades-long presence in the country, our growing footprint, our deep industry partnerships, and our competitively advantaged technologies. As we grow our participation in programmes across India's defence, aviation and energy sectors, we will expand our ecosystem in India, as we have done successfully in other countries. We are determined to partner India on its Atmanirbhar journey, by developing indigenous propulsion capabilities, providing sustained power to critical infrastructure and industry, and expanding local manufacturing for global supply chains. We believe our unique portfolio of advanced capabilities can help us grow our presence and partnerships further, to power, protect and connect India for decades to come."

Building on the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap, Rolls-Royce and the UK Government offered to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine core. This proposal includes full technology transfer with intellectual property ownership for India, supported by dedicated design and manufacturing complexes.

Currently, more than 4,000 people work across the Rolls-Royce ecosystem in India, including 2,800 engineers contributing to global programs. More than 1,400 of the company's engines power Indian defence platforms, including Jaguar aircraft, Hawk trainers, and Arjun Main Battle Tanks.

The company maintains an industrial footprint through joint ventures with HAL and Force Motors, alongside sourcing partnerships with over 100 vendors. Recently, the company inaugurated an expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru to serve as its largest capability hub for digital and engineering expertise.

