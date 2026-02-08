Rooftops could turn into landing pads as India eyes air taxis to beat traffic

New Delhi: A new report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggests that setting up a pilot air corridor connecting Gurugram, Connaught Place, and Jewar International Airport could help India reduce travel time from hours to minutes. The model is seen as a high-impact solution to urban traffic congestion and could be scaled up across the country.

The report, titled Navigating the Future of Advanced Air Mobility in India, was launched by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu. He said India’s aviation sector is moving toward a “high-tech, multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.”

One of the key highlights of the report is the use of rooftops as landing and parking sites for electric air taxis, known as eVTOLs. This approach could turn existing buildings into revenue-generating assets. As acquiring land for ground-based landing pads is costly, rooftops offer a faster and more affordable way to launch such services in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

“The integration of Advanced Air Mobility reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and world-class urban connectivity,” said Union Minister Kinjarapu. He added that the report provides a “timely and practical blueprint to realise a faster, cleaner, and more connected India.”

However, the report notes that current regulations do not permit regular commercial rooftop operations. To address this, it recommends forming a dedicated team within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to develop safety and operational standards for these emerging technologies.

Amit Dutta, Chairman of the CII Task Force on Advanced Air Mobility, said the study helps turn the concept into reality. “By analysing a hypothetical Delhi-NCR corridor through structured modelling and regulatory scenario testing, this study moves from concept to operational assessment,” he said, adding that it addresses key regulatory, infrastructure, and airspace challenges linked to early AAM pilots.

The report also recommends initially using drones to transport cargo and medical supplies over distances of 50–100 km. It suggests regions such as GIFT City and Andhra Pradesh as testing zones, where relaxed regulations could support faster adoption. To enable this growth, CII has urged banks and government agencies to create dedicated funding mechanisms for air mobility infrastructure.