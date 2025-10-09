Royal Enfield Expands Digital Sales: 350cc Bikes Now Available On Amazon India

Royal Enfield has strengthened its online presence by launching its full 350cc motorcycle lineup on Amazon India, the company announced on October 9, 2025. The move came soon after the brand made its motorcycles available on Flipkart, marking another step forward in its digital sales strategy.

With this partnership, customers can now buy Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles directly from Amazon.in. The option is currently available in five major Indian cities Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Pune. The company’s brand store on Amazon offers a smooth purchasing experience, complete with flexible payment options and access to official accessories and riding gear.

The 350cc range available through Amazon includes some of Royal Enfield’s most popular models, the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and Meteor 350. Along with motorcycles, customers can also buy genuine accessories, riding gear, and Royal Enfield merchandise through the same platform.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Honda Launches CB350C Special Edition At Rs 2.02 Lakh: What’s New In The Retro Bike)

According to Royal Enfield, the delivery and after-sales service will be managed by the customer’s preferred Royal Enfield dealership in their respective city. The launch on Amazon expands Royal Enfield’s overall online retail reach. The company will now sell its motorcycles on two major e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, covering 10 major Indian cities. While Amazon currently serves five cities, Flipkart offers Royal Enfield motorcycles in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Royal Enfield motorcycles are manufactured at two production facilities near Chennai, while the brand also runs six assembly plants in Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina, and Colombia.