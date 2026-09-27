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Rs 25 fuel cost? Gadkari says 100% ethanol cars could launch in October

The government has achieved its 20% ethanol blending target in petrol, and higher-ethanol vehicles are now being developed by major automakers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Rs 25 fuel cost? Gadkari says 100% ethanol cars could launch in October

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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