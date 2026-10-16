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Rules on airline fares finalised, to be published in two weeks: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court has been examining concerns over unpredictable fluctuations in airfares, particularly sharp increases during festive seasons, holidays and other peak travel periods, as well as additional charges levied by airlines. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Rules on airline fares finalised, to be published in two weeks: Centre to SC
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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Rules on airline fares finalised, to be published in two weeks: Centre to SC
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