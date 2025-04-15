Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886450https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/satellite-based-toll-collection-system-announced-free-travel-up-to-20-km-check-implementation-date-2886450.html
NewsMobility
TOLL POLICY

Satellite-Based Toll Collection System Announced; Free Travel Up To 20 Km – Check Implementation Date

Satellite-Based Toll Collection System: The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system is designed to enhance existing tolling methods and provide greater convenience to commuters.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Satellite-Based Toll Collection System Announced; Free Travel Up To 20 Km – Check Implementation Date File Photo

Satellite-Based Toll Collection System: In a major step towards seamless travel and decongested highways, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that a new satellite-based toll collection policy will be introduced across the country within the next 15 days. Under this system, vehicles will no longer be required to stop at toll plazas. The new aims to revolutionise toll collection processes, providing greater efficiency and convenience for commuters. 

 Satellite-Based Toll System: Commuters Will Travel Free Up To 20Km  

The satellite-based toll collection system works on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for accurate real-time location tracking. Under this system, vehicles equipped with GNSS technology can enjoy toll-free travel for up to 20 km in each direction daily on national highways and expressways.

To assess the system’s effectiveness and accuracy, the government has launched pilot projects on selected sections of the National Highways. Earlier, the satellite-based toll system rolled out  alongside the FASTag. The GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system is designed to enhance existing tolling methods and provide greater convenience to commuters. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK