Satellite-Based Toll Collection System Announced; Free Travel Up To 20 Km – Check Implementation Date

Satellite-Based Toll Collection System: In a major step towards seamless travel and decongested highways, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that a new satellite-based toll collection policy will be introduced across the country within the next 15 days. Under this system, vehicles will no longer be required to stop at toll plazas. The new aims to revolutionise toll collection processes, providing greater efficiency and convenience for commuters.

Satellite-Based Toll System: Commuters Will Travel Free Up To 20Km

The satellite-based toll collection system works on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for accurate real-time location tracking. Under this system, vehicles equipped with GNSS technology can enjoy toll-free travel for up to 20 km in each direction daily on national highways and expressways.

To assess the system’s effectiveness and accuracy, the government has launched pilot projects on selected sections of the National Highways. Earlier, the satellite-based toll system rolled out alongside the FASTag. The GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system is designed to enhance existing tolling methods and provide greater convenience to commuters.