'Screams, Fear': Flier Shares Scary Video Of Sringar-Delhi Indigo Flight Caught In Major Turbulence - Watch

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 passengers encountered severe turbulence due to inclement weather, causing panic onboard. A video of the terrifying mid-air incident has gone viral on social media, showing passengers screaming, crying, and praying as the aircraft shook violently.