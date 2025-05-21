Advertisement
'Screams, Fear': Flier Shares Scary Video Of Sringar-Delhi Indigo Flight Caught In Major Turbulence - Watch

Indigo Flight Turbulence: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 passengers encountered severe turbulence due to inclement weather, causing panic onboard. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Screams, Fear': Flier Shares Scary Video Of Sringar-Delhi Indigo Flight Caught In Major Turbulence - Watch Image Credit: @sidhant/X

Indigo Flight Turbulence: Air travel is exciting for people of all ages. Who doesn’t enjoy seeing city lights from above or flying through the clouds? But for the passengers on the IndiGo flight, that excitement quickly turned into fear when the Indigo flight faced turbulence due to a bad weather on Wednesday, May 21. Visuals show the IndiGo flight en route to Srinagar from Delhi suffering major turbulence.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 passengers encountered severe turbulence due to inclement weather, causing panic onboard. A video of the terrifying mid-air incident has gone viral on social media, showing passengers screaming, crying, and praying as the aircraft shook violently. 

 

 

