Shell Launches New Engine Oil In India - 1.8% More Engine Power And 3.4% Improved Responsiveness

Shell India has launched its upgraded engine oil, Shell Helix Ultra, now engineered to meet the advanced 2025 API SQ Standard.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Shell Launches New Engine Oil In India - 1.8% More Engine Power And 3.4% Improved Responsiveness

Gurgaon: Shell India has launched its upgraded engine oil, Shell Helix Ultra, now engineered to meet the advanced 2025 API SQ Standard. Shell claims that Helix Ultra is designed to deliver ultimate performance and protection. It helps engines stay powerful and responsive for longer. Notably, the Shell Helix Ultra will face competition in the market from premium engine oils by other major players, such as Castrol, Gulf Oil and others.

The new Helix Ultra is based on the Shell's PurePlus Technology, which transforms natural gas into a 99.5% pure base oil. The result: up to 1.8% more engine power, 3.4% improved responsiveness and 100% engine power retention, translating into a smoother drive, better fuel economy, and long-term engine health, Shell India said.

Amit Ghugre, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell India Lubricants, said, "This launch marks a defining moment for Shell Lubricants in India. With Shell Helix Ultra now meeting the advanced 2025 API SQ standard and our bold new packaging design hitting the shelves, we are celebrating two major milestones that reflect our commitment to innovation and customer centricity."

Alongside the launch, Shell has also unveiled the new packaging for its engine oil range with a more modern look. Additionally, it has launched a new global campaign, 'Unleash the Power Within', featuring world-famous Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton for the first time. This marks the latest chapter in Shell’s iconic 75-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

