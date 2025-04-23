Pahalgam Terror Attack: Railways Announces Special Train From Mata Vaishno Devi Katra To New Delhi - Timings, Stoppages & More

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Northern Railway announced a special one-way reserved train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi for April 23, 2025. The special train, numbered 04612, will start from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) at 9:20 PM and will reach New Delhi (NDLS) at 9:30 AM the next morning.

Main stoppages And Timings Of The Train

-- Udhampur (MCTM): 9:48 PM arrival, 9:50 PM departure

-- Jammu Tawi (JAT): 11:00 PM arrival, 11:05 PM departure

-- Pathankot Cantt (PTKC): 12:45 AM arrival, 12:50 AM departure

-- Jalandhar Cantt (JRC): 2:45 AM arrival, 2:50 AM departure

-- Dhandari Kalan (DDL): 4:00 AM arrival, 4:10 AM departure

-- Ambala Cantt (UMB): 5:25 AM arrival, 5:35 AM departure

-- Kurukshetra Junction (KKDE): 6:10 AM arrival, 6:12 AM departure

-- Panipat Junction (PNP): 7:10 AM arrival, 7:12 AM departure

The train will have a total of 18 coaches, including 7 general coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, and 3 air-conditioned coaches.