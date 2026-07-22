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Singapore Airlines sees loss-making partner Air India on road to recovery

Responding to the query, SIA said it had undertaken a formal impairment assessment after identifying indicators that warranted a review but concluded that no write-down in Air India was necessary.

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
Singapore Airlines sees loss-making partner Air India on road to recovery

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