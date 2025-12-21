Advertisement
NewsMobilitySouth Korea Aims To Cut Carbon Emissions At International Airports By 10 Per Cent By 2030
WORLD NEWS

South Korea Aims To Cut Carbon Emissions At International Airports By 10 Per Cent By 2030

In line with the efforts, international aircraft taking off from South Korea will be required to use SAF for at least 1 percent of their fuel, and the share will be raised to between 3 percent and 5 percent after 2030.

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
South Korea Aims To Cut Carbon Emissions At International Airports By 10 Per Cent By 2030Image Credit: @KoreanAir_KE/X

Seoul: South Korea aims to cut carbon emissions at its international airports by 10 percent by 2030 while expanding the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a government report showed on Sunday.

Under the blueprint for the 2026-2030 period, set by the transport, environment and industry ministries, carbon emissions at South Korea's international airports are projected to reach 29.8 million tons in 2030, up 28 percent from 23.3 million tons recorded this year.

The government aims to reduce the projected amount by 10 percent, or 2.87 million tons, reports Yonhap news agency. The report said the reduction can be achieved by using SAF, shorter standby time during takeoff and landing, and improved efficiency in airport operations.

In line with the efforts, international aircraft taking off from South Korea will be required to use SAF for at least 1 percent of their fuel, and the share will be raised to between 3 percent and 5 percent after 2030.

South Korea will come up with measures to ease the financial burden on air carriers, considering that SAF prices are around three times higher than those of conventional jet fuel, including partially assisting with related costs.

Meanwhile, Korean Air build a next-generation aircraft maintenance hangar at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, under a 176 billion-won (US$119.2 million) joint investment deal with the airport operator, the airline said.

The new hangar will be located inside the airport's High Tech Aviation Complex and will support airframe inspections, component checks, heavy maintenance and aircraft modification. The 69,299-square-meter site will accommodate two wide-body aircraft and one narrow-body aircraft at once. Construction is set to begin in 2027, with operations planned from late 2029.

Korean Air said the facility will strengthen its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities ahead of the launch of the integrated carrier following the acquisition of rival carrier Asiana Airlines Inc.

