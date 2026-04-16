SpiceJet aircraft collides with stationary Akasa plane at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary plane of Akasa Air at Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon, causing minor damage to both aircraft, though no injuries were reported. The incident took place around 2:15 pm when the SpiceJet aircraft, arriving from Leh, was taxiing towards its designated gate and made contact with the Akasa Air plane, which was preparing for departure to Hyderabad.

According to initial reports, the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft sustained damage, while the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air plane was hit in the collision.

In a statement, an Akasa Air spokesperson said that its aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay following the incident.

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Preliminary information suggested that the aircraft was stationary when another airline’s plane made contact with it.

“Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16. Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” Akasa Air spokesperson stated.

The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safely disembarked, and alternative arrangements were being made to fly passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest.

Akasa Air added that the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is currently under investigation, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

“In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation,” the airline stated.

“At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson noted.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a catering van collided with a parked aircraft belonging to low-cost carrier IndiGo at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The incident took place at Bay No. 51 of the airport. The mishap resulted in minor damage to the aircraft.