SpiceJet Delhi-Kathmandu Flight Returns After Suspected Fire, Later Cleared To Fly

A Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced a suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport on Thursday but safely returned to the bay.

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 07:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: A Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced a suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport on Thursday but safely returned to the bay. The incident involved flight SG041, which was being operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The flight was scheduled to leave in the morning but was delayed for more than four hours.

According to the airline, another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire, prompting the pilots to return as a precautionary measure. SpiceJet said there were no warnings or alerts in the cockpit during the incident. The aircraft was later inspected thoroughly by engineers, and no abnormalities were found.

“On September 11, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire,” the airline said in a statement. “No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure,” it added.

The aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks, and no abnormalities were found. The aircraft was subsequently cleared for operations and has already landed in Kathmandu, the spokesperson mentioned. SpiceJet assured that the decision to return was taken only to ensure safety. The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

A tailpipe is the exhaust pipe of a jet engine, and a tailpipe fire, also called an internal fire, can occur within the normal gas flow of the engine. Such incidents typically happen on the ground, either during engine start-up or shutdown, according to aviation safety platform SKYbrary.

Despite the scare, officials confirmed that the aircraft was safe and ready to resume operations after checks. The shares of the airline closed at Rs 33.64, up Rs 0.58 or 1.75 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

In the last five days, the shares have fallen by Rs 1.82 or 5.13 per cent. However, in the past one month, the stock has risen by Rs 1.96 or 6.19 per cent. Over the last six months, the stock has declined by Rs 15.41 or 31.42 per cent.

