SpiceJet To Induct Airbus A340 As Part Of Fleet Expansion Drive

Gurugram: SpiceJet on Friday announced that it has signed a lease agreement to induct a wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet by the end of September, marking a major step in the airline's expansion strategy. According to the airline, the aircraft is expected to arrive in India later this month and begin operations in the first week of October, subject to regulatory approvals. Initially, the A340 will operate on a wet lease model before transitioning to a damp lease, which the company said would provide greater operational flexibility and cost savings.

The induction is aimed at boosting capacity to meet rising passenger demand and enhancing connectivity across SpiceJet's domestic and international network. The airline also confirmed that it is in advanced talks to lease a second A340, reaffirming its long-term commitment to expanding its fleet and tapping into new markets.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Airbus A340 into our fleet as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings and expand our domestic and international network," SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said in the statement.

He further added that the induction of the Airbus A340 marked the beginning of one of the airline's most ambitious growth phases. This aircraft will allow us to tap into new markets and expand our international footprint.

"With another A340 under negotiation and 18 Boeing 737 aircraft joining our fleet soon, SpiceJet is poised for one of its most ambitious growth phases," Maharshi said.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet also announced agreements to induct 18 Boeing 737 aircraft, including four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with deliveries beginning in October 2025. Together with the planned wide-body additions, the airline said it is positioning itself for sustained growth in both capacity and connectivity.

SpiceJet is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. As of May 2025, it is the fourth-largest airline in India by the number of domestic passengers carried, with a market share of 4%. It connects 73 destinations, including 60 in India and 13 internationally, from its bases in Delhi and Hyderabad.