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SpiceJet's extension plea rejected after Rs 50 crore deposit to Maran went unpaid

A bench of Justice Vinod Kumar held that SpiceJet could not keep seeking extensions after missing its own commitment. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
SpiceJet's extension plea rejected after Rs 50 crore deposit to Maran went unpaid
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SpiceJet's extension plea rejected after Rs 50 crore deposit to Maran went unpaid
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