Step into future: Six seats, 40 km/h, full AI ride – India’s first driverless pod taxi to hit the roads soon

Mumbai: As a major step forward for modern urban transport in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the ceremonial ground-breaking for India’s first driverless pod taxi project on April 7. An automated rapid transit system, the pod taxi will operate between Kurla and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a commercial hub that houses multinational offices, banks, the National Stock Exchange, luxury hotels and the India Diamond Bourse.

The project is being developed in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed within 10 months. The system aims to provide daily commuters with a seamless and time-efficient travel experience by improving connectivity across major neighborhoods.

The chief minister said all necessary approvals for the project have been secured.

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Air-conditioned stations along 8.85 km route

The pod taxi route will span 8.85 kilometres and include 22 air-conditioned stations, each spaced roughly 200 metres apart. Initially, the service will cover a 3.36-kilometer stretch from Bandra East to Kurla and connect important areas, including LBS Road, Kalanagar and BKC.

The driverless pods will run on a fixed track using AI-enabled battery systems and offer an innovative solution to Mumbai’s congested roads. It will accommodate up to six passengers and operate at a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour. It will arrive every 15 seconds and stop only at stations selected by passengers, creating a fast and convenient journey. A dedicated depot will be constructed in Bandra East to manage the fleet, which is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The pod taxi system is being developed under a public-private partnership model. Authorities estimate that by 2031, more than 109,000 passengers will use the service daily. This will make it a major addition to Mumbai’s urban transport network.

The launch of India’s first driverless pod taxi takes urban transport a step further by integrating advanced technology. By combining AI-driven operation, on-demand stops and compact pods, the system promises to offer a modern and efficient alternative for commuters moving through one of India’s busiest cities.