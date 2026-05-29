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NewsMobilityStray dog eats leftovers inside Hyderabad Airport lounge – Netizens question authorities over hygiene, passenger safety
HYDERABAD AIRPORT VIRAL VIDEO

Stray dog eats leftovers inside Hyderabad Airport lounge – Netizens question authorities over hygiene, passenger safety

Hyderabad airport viral video: Passengers at Hyderabad airport’s premium lounge saw a stray dog eating leftovers on a table while nearby travellers continued sitting and walking around normally.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Stray dog eats leftovers inside Hyderabad Airport lounge – Netizens question authorities over hygiene, passenger safetyImage credit: X/@i_m_harshitsing

Hyderabad airport viral video: A stray dog climbed onto a table inside the premium passenger lounge at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, and helped itself to leftover food - all while travellers sat and walked around it, seemingly unbothered. The video, filmed by a passenger and shared on X (formerly Twitter) on May 26, 2026, went viral within hours, triggering a wave of outrage over airport hygiene, passenger safety, and gaps in security protocols at one of India's busiest international airports.

 

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What the video actually shows

The video looks surprising because everything seems normal. There is no panic or staff trying to stop it, just a stray dog sitting on an airport lounge table and eating leftover food. Nearby passengers continue sitting at tables, people walk through the lobby, and no one appears disturbed as the dog eats peacefully.

That sense of normalcy made the incident worse for thousands of viewers online.

Also Read | Air India cuts flights on domestic routes as jet fuel cost soars

Social media erupts, asks questions

The video drew criticism well beyond the usual outrage cycle. Users questioned airport hygiene standards, passenger safety, and even legal accountability.

One user wrote, "What about the Supreme Court order regarding the removal of stray dogs from public places? How is this not contempt of court?"

Another commented, "If this is the situation at an airport, just imagine what it's like elsewhere. Why would tourists visit India?"

A third added, "A stray dog inside an international airport lounge is not cute negligence, it raises serious concerns about hygiene, passenger safety, and security management."

The criticism pointed to a concern: how did an animal enter a secured, ticketed zone of an international airport? The incident has sparked discussion about maintaining hygiene and safety standards at busy public spaces such as airports.

Also Read | DGCA issues Ebola precaution SOP for airlines linked to Congo, Uganda

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