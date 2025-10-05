Tamil Nadu To Roll Out 20 Sleeper Buses, Promising Luxury, Safety For Long Distance Travellers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) is gearing up to make long-distance public transport more comfortable and competitive by introducing 20 state-of-the-art Volvo sleeper buses.

Officials confirmed that this is the first time the state-run corporation will operate premium sleeper coaches, aiming to provide passengers with a safer and more luxurious travel experience.

The new fleet consists of fully built 15-metre multi-axle, air-conditioned diesel buses designed to serve major long-distance routes within Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. SETC has traditionally faced competition from private omnibuses, especially during festive seasons and long weekends when fares skyrocket.

With the arrival of these high-end vehicles, the corporation hopes to offer passengers a reliable alternative without compromising on comfort or safety. Each bus is equipped with advanced ride-enhancing features, including electronically controlled full air suspension to ensure a smooth journey.

Safety has been prioritised with all-wheel disc brakes, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hill Start Aid, and Electronic Vehicle Stability Control. The fire detection and suppression system, compliant with AIS 135 standards, is another crucial addition to protect passengers during emergencies.

The interiors reflect an upscale travel experience. They are built with high-grade ABS materials, anti-skid vinyl flooring, and a theatre-style raised gangway for better visibility and comfort.

Each sleeper berth is designed for privacy and convenience, complemented by passenger-friendly features such as LED televisions, USB charging points, individual reading lights, and provision for Wi-Fi connectivity.

Some buses will also have lavatories, a first for SETC sleeper services. While the new luxury coaches cost nearly double the price of conventional air-conditioned buses, SETC officials said a revised fare structure is being planned to balance affordability with the enhanced amenities on offer.

The move comes as part of a broader push by the Tamil Nadu government to modernise its public transport network, improve safety standards, and reduce dependence on private players.

Once deployed, the Volvo sleeper buses are expected to transform long-haul travel, especially during high-demand festival seasons, providing passengers with a more comfortable and dependable choice.