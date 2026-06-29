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Tata Motors eyes 1 million annual commercial vehicle sales after Iveco acquisition: N Chandrasekaran

Addressing shareholders at the company's second annual general meeting after the commercial vehicle business was demerged and separately listed, Chandrasekaran said the proposed acquisition of Iveco would significantly accelerate Tata Motors' global ambitions.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Tata Motors eyes 1 million annual commercial vehicle sales after Iveco acquisition: N Chandrasekaran
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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