Tata Motors hits 10 lakh commercial vehicle milestone at Lucknow plant

New Delhi: Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday announced the rollout of its 10th lakh vehicle from its Lucknow plant.

The rollout also marked three‑and‑a‑half decades of operations in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a release.

In his reaction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "The rollout of 10 lakh trucks and buses from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility is a moment of pride for the entire state. It is a recognition of the state’s capabilities and immense potential, as well as of its talented people."

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"Our vision is to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one‑trillion‑dollar economy, with industry and entrepreneurs playing a pivotal role in this journey. The state offers a conducive ecosystem for scalable businesses, supported by a vast consumer market, a young, skilled workforce, and seamless connectivity," he said.

Tata Motors’ success in Uttar Pradesh reflects the strength of this ecosystem and reinforces the state's commitment to fostering responsible industrial growth, creating jobs, building skills and advancing sustainable socio‑economic development, he added.

The milestone vehicle was a zero-emission electric bus, and it highlighted the shared commitment of Uttar Pradesh and Tata Motors to green mobility, aligned with the state’s net-zero 2070 vision and the company’s net-zero target of 2045, the company said.

On this occasion, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said that the production of Tata Motors' 10th lakh commercial vehicle from its Lucknow facility reflects the strength of its longstanding partnership with Uttar Pradesh.

"Over more than three decades, this collaboration has demonstrated how industry, government and communities can come together to drive industrial excellence, create livelihoods and build capabilities at scale," he added.

"As India’s commercial vehicle industry is undergoing rapid transformation towards cleaner, smarter and more efficient mobility solutions, this milestone underscores Tata Motors’ leadership in shaping the future of mobility," he said, as per the release.

The Lucknow facility, established in 1992 and spread over about 600 acres, has an annual capacity of over one lakh vehicles and supports over 8,000 livelihoods.

It builds industry‑relevant skills through flagship training programmes, and operates as a water‑positive facility powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, the auto manufacturer said.

It manufactures a comprehensive range of cargo and passenger commercial vehicles across multiple powertrains, including next-generation zero-emission electric buses and trucks, as well as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).