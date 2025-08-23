Tata Motors Launches 10 New Trucks And Buses In Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Saturday launched 10 new commercial vehicles -- trucks and buses -- in Sri Lanka in partnership with DIMO, its authorised distributor in the country. This significant launch underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to providing advanced transport solutions and marks a major expansion of its presence in the island nation.

In the truck category, the new launches include models such as T.7, T.9, T.12, T.14, 1918.T, Prima 5530.S and Signa 5530.S prime. While in the bus segment, the company launched the LPO 1622 Magna, Ultra Prime LPO 8.6 and LPO 11.6.

Tata Motors claimed that the newly launched commercial vehicles are engineered to meet a wide range of cargo and passenger mobility needs. It said, "Designed with purpose and precision, they offer smart, reliable, and performance-driven solutions tailored to the evolving needs of enterprises and transporters in Sri Lanka."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"With a rich legacy and deep understanding of the Sri Lankan market, we have introduced application-oriented vehicles to meet the country’s growing infrastructure, public transportation, and logistics needs", said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

"This enhanced portfolio delivers a compelling proposition of superior performance, reliability, and optimized total cost of ownership — empowering customers to achieve greater efficiency and profitability", he added.

Wagh further said, "Backed by DIMO’s enduring partnership of six and a half decades, we are confident that these advanced offerings will set new benchmarks and catalyze the next phase of progress in Sri Lanka’s growing mobility landscape."

Both companies also commemorate 65 years of partnership. "For over 65 years, DIMO has proudly represented Tata Motors in Sri Lanka, introducing advanced commercial vehicles that continue to set new benchmarks in performance and reliability", said Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman, DIMO.

He further said, "This latest range embodies the future of transport - blending world-class engineering with solutions designed for our market’s evolving needs.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9 to 71-seater passenger transport solutions.