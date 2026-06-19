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Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5 pc from July

According to Tata Motors, the extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5 pc from July
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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