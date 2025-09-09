Mumbai: Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. jointly inaugurated India’s largest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub on World EV Day. Strategically located near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the premises of The Leela Mumbai Hotel, the TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is equipped with eight fast DC chargers with speeds up to 120 kW. The facility offers 16 charging bays, making it one of the city’s largest and most advanced charging stations. This MegaCharger hub is adding to the 1000 + green charging points already deployed by Tata Power across Mumbai.

In an official statement, Tata Motors said, "Allowing 16 EVs to charge simultaneously, this hub eliminates long wait times, ensuring a seamless user experience even during peak hours." It further said, "TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is designed to serve the city’s diverse mix of EV users -- from private car owners to taxis, ride-hailing fleets, and logistics operators."

"This prime location also allows this MegaCharger hub to cater to the city’s business and tourists’ footfall, making clean mobility accessible to frequent flyers, hotel guests, and professionals in the bustling Andheri–Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)–South Mumbai corridor."

Speaking at the inauguration, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, "The launch of this fast-charging hub, developed in collaboration with Tata Motors, reflects our integrated approach to driving India’s green mobility transition. Strategically located and powered entirely by renewable energy, it sets a benchmark for future-ready EV infrastructure."

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "Tata Motors has been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution – not only by delivering world-class electric vehicles, but also by supporting the development of a strong charging ecosystem."



Tata Power has over 5,500 public and captive EV charging points, more than 1.4 lakh home chargers installed, and 1,200+ bus charging points across 630+ cities (1000+ charging points - Mumbai presence) and towns. This infrastructure covers highways, airports, tourist destinations, malls, residential societies, and commercial zones - supporting every category of EV user.