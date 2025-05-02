Tatkal Ticket Booking Timing: 9:45 or 9:55? Follow THESE Tips To Get Your Ticket Confirmed On IRCTC

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timing: Booking a tatkal ticket is a hectic and a race against time, with thousands of passengers vying for limited seats in the train. One interesting question among travellers is whether to log in at 9:45 AM or 9:55 AM for AC class bookings on the IRCTC website. A few minutes can make all the difference between a confirmed seat and a waitlisted ticket. Here’s what you need to know to boost your chances of confirming seat.

For passengers who need to undertake sudden journeys, Indian Railways' Tatkal ticket service is often the go-to option. However, securing a confirmed Tatkal ticket is no easy feat, as limited seat availability and high demand make the process highly competitive.

What Is Tatkal Ticket System:

It is a special booking scheme introduced by Indian Railways to help passengers who need to travel on short notice. Under this system, a limited number of seats are reserved on most trains and are released for booking one day before the journey date, with a premium charge over the regular fare.

Tatkal Ticket Booking: How To Book Tickets

Tatkal tickets can be booked online through the IRCTC website or mobile app, as well as at railway station ticket counters. Booking for AC classes opens at 10 AM, while sleeper class bookings start at 11 AM. Notably, tickets can only be reserved one day prior to the date of travel.

Despite the convenience of the Tatkal system, many passengers fail to secure confirmed tickets. The main reasons include limited quota, high user traffic, and common errors during the booking process. A significant factor that determines success is the timing of login.

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timing: 9:45 Or 9:55?

Experts suggest logging into the IRCTC portal five minutes before booking opens—i.e., at 9:55 AM for AC class and 10:55 AM for sleeper class. Logging in too early can backfire, as the platform automatically logs users out after 15 minutes of inactivity, potentially costing them precious booking time.

For instance, logging in at 9:45 AM might result in session expiry just before booking begins at 10 AM. Re-logging at that moment, especially under heavy server load, can be challenging—and by the time users regain access, tickets may already be sold out.

Tatkal bookings typically conclude within 5–7 minutes of opening, making every second count. Delays, technical glitches, or logging in too early can result in a waitlisted ticket instead of a confirmed one. In this high-stakes system, precision in timing isn’t just recommended—it’s essential.

Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Tips For Confirmed Seat

Step 1: Log in to the IRCTC website or app at 9:55 AM for AC class and 10:55 AM for sleeper class to avoid session expiry and beat the rush.

Step 2: Use browser autofill or IRCTC browser extensions to pre-fill passenger details quickly and save precious seconds.

Step 3: Choose fast payment methods like UPI or net banking and keep credentials ready for instant checkout.

Step 4: A high-speed and stable internet connection minimizes delays and avoids page reloads or booking errors.

Step 5: Stick to one device and browser to prevent session conflicts and login issues during the booking rush.