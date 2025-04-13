Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings Changing From April 15? IRCTC Issues Clarification — Check Charges

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Amid recent reports that Indian Railways had changed its Tatkal ticket system starting April 15, the IRCTC on Friday took to social media to clear the cloud that no changes have been made to the timings for booking the Tatkal and premium Tatkal ticketing services in India.

The statement was issued in response to posts circulating on social media claiming a revision in booking hours. The clarification from the IRCTC post was prompted amid several misleading posts on social media claiming that the Tatkal ticket booking timing had been altered for AC and non-AC classes as well as for agents.

“Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes.” It added, “The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged", according to a post shared by IRCTC on X (formerly Twitter).

What Are Current Timings Of Tatkal E-Ticket?

Passengers can book the Tatkal E-tickets for select trains one day before the journey date, excluding the day of travel from the originating station. Booking opens at 10:00 AM IST for AC classes (2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E) and at 11:00 AM IST for non-AC classes (SL, FC, 2S). Tatkal facility is available for all classes except First AC.

Where Tatkal Tickets Are Available?

Passengers can use Tatkal tickets for quick, last-minute train bookings in India. These tickets can be reserved a day before your journey through the IRCTC app or website. While they come at a slightly higher cost, only a limited number are available.

IRCTC Tatkal Charges

The Tatkal charges are added on top of the regular ticket fare. For second class, the charge is 10 per cent of the basic fare, while for all other classes, it's 30 per cent. However, these charges are subject to set minimum and maximum limits.

Tatkal Ticket: Cancellation Charges

The ticket refund are not provided for cancelling a confirmed Tatkal ticket. However, for cancellations due to unforeseen circumstances or for waitlisted Tatkal tickets, charges will be deducted according to Railway rules.

Which Platform To Use For Tatkal Bookings?

Passengers are encouraged to use official sources like the IRCTC website or app for all travel and ticketing details. The Tatkal scheme is available for all classes, except First AC, allowing bookings for up to four passengers per PNR, with additional Tatkal charges.