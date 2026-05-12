The ‘Aircraft of India’ boarding soon: A timeline of India’s first homegrown commercial airplane; Here’s what it means for regional airfares

India’s first homegrown commercial airplane: India's first indigenously built civil aircraft, the Hansa-3 (NG), moved from the laboratory to the production line in 2025 and the ripple effects could soon reach your airfare. Designed by Bengaluru-based CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), the two-seater trainer aircraft was formally handed over to private manufacturer Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt. Ltd. in April 2025.

Made completely in India, this aircraft costs almost half as much as similar imported planes, making air travel cheaper and more affordable for domestic passengers.

What is the Hansa-3 NG?

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On 29 November 2025, the production version of the Hansa-3 (NG) was officially unveiled. It featured an all-composite airframe. Pioneer Clean AMPS has set up a new manufacturing facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, worth Rs 150 crore, with an annual production capacity of 100 aircraft.

A comparable imported aircraft costs around Rs 6 crore, while the homegrown Hansa-3 (NG) is priced at approximately Rs 3 crore -- cutting the cost in half. CSIR-NAL has already received Letters of Intent for over 110 Hansa-3 (NG) aircraft from Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across the country.

The aircraft is designed for Private Pilot Licence (PPL) and Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training, and an electric variant (the E-HANSA) is also under development to support sustainable aviation.

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The UDAN connection: Cheaper air travel for Indians

The government's UDAN scheme -- "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik" -- was built on Prime Minister Modi's vision that even a common man in slippers should be able to afford air travel.

Over 625 routes have been operationalised, covering 90 airports. More than 1.49 crore passengers have benefited from affordable fares, and Rs 4,000 crore has been disbursed as Viability Gap Funding by March 2025.

The Union Budget 2025–26 announced that the UDAN scheme will add 120 new destinations and enable affordable air travel for 4 crore more passengers over the next decade. Also, training more pilots using affordable aircraft made in India will increase the number of skilled pilots in the country.

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The future

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, India will need nearly 30,000 pilots over the next 15–20 years. The Hansa-3 (NG) is a critical step toward meeting that demand through fully indigenous technology, reducing dependence on foreign trainer aircraft.

For the average flyer, the chain is simple: more Indian-trained pilots flying Indian-built aircraft means lower operating costs for airlines -- which, under the UDAN framework, could eventually result into cheaper tickets on short regional routes.