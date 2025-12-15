This Slowest Train Moves At 9 kmph And Offers A Heavenly Journey

India’s Slowest Train: In an age where speed defines travel, one Indian train proves that slowing down can be the real thrill. Officially India’s slowest passenger train, the Nilgiris Mountain Railway moves at 9 km per hour, but delivers one of the most unforgettable rail journeys anywhere in the country.

Running between Mettupalayam and Ooty (Udagamandalam) in Tamil Nadu, this heritage train shows passengers that the beauty of a journey often lies in how long it lets you breathe it in.

A Heritage Ride Through The Blue Hills

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Mountain Railways of India, the Nilgiris Mountain Railway stands as a living piece of history and a cherished symbol of India’s railway heritage.

Built in the early 1900s, the narrow-gauge toy train uses a rare rack-and-pinion system to climb the steep slopes of the Western Ghats. It is an engineering marvel that has stood the test of time.

The train’s slow pace is not a limitation but a necessity. The route winds through narrow valleys, sharp bends and steep gradients carved into the Nilgiri hills, demanding caution and precision.

As the train climbs, passengers are treated to a journey that feels suspended between past and present, enhanced by steam locomotives and old-world wooden coaches that echo another era.

Stations, Scenery And A Five-Hour Escape

Covering a distance of about 46 kilometres over nearly five hours, the train stops at hill stations such as Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Lovedale and Ketti. Each stop adds to the sense of timelessness, offering brief glimpses into quiet hill-town life.

Along the way, the landscape unfolds in layers. Dense forests give way to misty slopes, waterfalls spill down rocky faces and tea plantations stretch endlessly across the hills. The journey passes through 208 curves, 16 tunnels and around 250 bridges, making every kilometre feel like a carefully crafted postcard.

A Bollywood Moment Frozen In Time

The Nilgiris Mountain Railway also holds a special place in popular culture. It became iconic after featuring in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se’.

Shot with Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing atop the train, the sequence remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable visuals.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, the song was filmed on the same train, temporarily painted brown for the shoot. Its slow speed played a key role in making the daring choreography possible, though performers were secured with safety harnesses throughout.

More Than A Train Ride

For most travellers, the Nilgiris Mountain Railway is about slowing down, watching the hills rise and enjoying the journey as it progresses.

In a world obsessed with arrival times, India’s slowest train offers the freedom to enjoy the journey itself.