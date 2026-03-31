TN set to implement barrier-free toll collection at 3 major highway plazas

Chennai: In a significant step towards modernising highway infrastructure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to introduce a barrier-less toll collection system at three major toll plazas in Tamil Nadu as part of a nationwide rollout. The new Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system will be implemented at Nemili and Chennasamudram toll plazas on NH-48 and Paranur toll plaza on NH-45.

The initiative aims to eliminate long queues, ensure uninterrupted traffic movement, and reduce travel time for motorists across the state. Unlike traditional toll plazas that require vehicles to slow down or stop for payment, the MLFF system enables vehicles to move at normal highway speeds without any physical barriers. The system uses a combination of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology linked to FASTag accounts and Artificial Intelligence-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

As vehicles pass through the toll stretch, RFID readers detect FASTag details while ANPR cameras capture vehicle number plates. The system then verifies the data in real time and automatically deducts the toll amount from the linked account, ensuring a smooth and contactless tolling experience.

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According to NHAI officials, preparatory work is already underway in Tamil Nadu, with locations being marked for the installation of ANPR cameras and supporting infrastructure.

The physical installation is expected to be completed within four months, after which software integration and testing will be carried out before full-scale implementation.

Officials said the dual-layer technology is designed to enhance accuracy and prevent revenue leakage.

In cases where FASTag detection fails, ANPR cameras will act as a backup system to identify vehicles and process toll payments. On access-controlled highways, the system may also enable toll calculation based on the exact distance travelled, using entry and exit data.

The introduction of MLFF is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption and vehicular emissions by eliminating idling at toll plazas.

It will also help lower the costs associated with maintaining physical toll infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu is among the first states to adopt this advanced tolling system, positioning it at the forefront of India’s transition towards smarter, faster, and more efficient highway travel.