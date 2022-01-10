हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toyota

Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked by upto Rs 1.10 lakh; check prices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the price of its best-selling products in India - Innova Crysta and Fortuner - which came into effect from January 2022. 

Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked by upto Rs 1.10 lakh; check prices
Image for representation

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that it is going to hike the prices of its models starting January 2022 due to the rising input cost. Toyota has now revealed the extend of the hike and only its best-selling models Fortuner and Innova Crysta will get a price hike. For other models such as the Urban Cruiser, Glanza, or Vellfire, Toyota has not revised their prices.

According to a report, Toyota's popular MPV, the Innova Crysta, has seen a price increase ranging between Rs 12,000 and Rs 33,000; depending on the variant. As part of the lineup there are also two new base variants, known as GX (-). So far, we know that the new model will come in a seven-seat and eight-seat configuration, and a manual transmission will be the only transmission option.

The Toyota Fortuner is the model that receives the greatest price increase with an increase of up to Rs 1.10 lakh. As a result of the price adjustments, one can expect to pay between Rs 66,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh depending on the variants selected. Toyota Fortuner comes with two engine options, a 2.6-lite petrol engine which is capable to generate 166 hp of power and 245 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also read: Toyota Hilux pickup truck set to launch in India on 23rd January

The other option is a 2.7-litre diesel engine generating 204 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque convertor automatic gearbox. In the case of the petrol Fortuner, it is only available in a two-wheel drive form (4x2), whereas the diesel can be ordered with a four-wheel drive (4x4) system.

