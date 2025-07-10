Advertisement
Travelling To And From Delhi Airport? Check Latest Advisory From IndiGo And SpiceJet

Travel Advisory: Travel advisories have been issued for passengers having flights to and from Delhi Airport due to bad weather.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Travel advisories have been issued for passengers having flights to and from Delhi Airport due to bad weather. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status. Citing heavy rains in the national capital, budget airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo have advised passengers to take precautionary measures as the downpour may affect the flights.

SpiceJet, in an advisory shared via a post on social media platform 'X' (earlier Twitter), said, "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

On the other hand, IndiGo said, "The rain has slowed more than just the skies; roads across Delhi are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual."

It further said, "Please check your flight status on our app or website before you travel. Our teams are doing their best to keep your journey moving as smoothly as possible and are here to assist you at every step."

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been receiving rainfall since Wednesday night. However, the rainfall brought much-needed relief from the intense humidity and high temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has also predicted thunderstorms with rain for Delhi over the next three days.

