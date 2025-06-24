Tunnel Projects Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore To Be Built In Next 10 Years: Nitin Gadkari

Pune: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government has drawn up plans to build tunnel projects worth Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 10 years as part of the country’s infrastructure development.

He said, "India is entering a golden era of infrastructure development, with tunnels playing a crucial role in connectivity, safety, and sustainability.” The minister highlighted that there was a need to reduce construction costs without compromising quality.

“That means using new technologies and sustainable fuels like CNG, ethanol, hydrogen, and electric alternatives to diesel. We should also refurbish old tunnelling machines, import used ones from European countries like Austria, Norway, and Spain, and eventually manufacture our own,” he explained.

He pointed out that India’s geology varies by region, so research and training are essential. Industry experts and experienced engineers should guide students along with faculty.

“My ministry is ready to support with equipment and training. Together, with innovation, research, and commitment, we can make India self-reliant in tunnelling technology and infrastructure development,” Gadkari said.

In a bid to boost sustainable infrastructure development, Gadkari, on Tuesday, inaugurated the International Workshop on ‘Sustainable Tunnelling for Better Life’ at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU).