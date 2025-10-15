TVS Apache RTX 300 Launched In India: Check Ex-Showroom Price, Specs And Features

TVS Motor Company has launched its first-ever adventure touring motorcycle, the TVS Apache RTX 300, in India on October 15, 2025. The new model marks the company’s entry into the popular adventure bike segment, competing with established names like the KTM 250 Adventure, Royal Enfield Scram 440, and Yezdi Adventure.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is expected to be priced between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). With its mix of power, modern features, and accessible pricing, the RTX 300 is likely to appeal to riders looking for a balanced adventure bike that can perform well both on and off the road. By entering this segment, TVS aims to strengthen its performance motorcycle lineup and expand its reach among India’s growing community of touring enthusiasts.

Engine and Performance

The Apache RTX 300 is powered by an all-new 299cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine called the RTX D4. The motor produces around 35 hp of power and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and equipped with a slipper clutch for smooth gear shifts and reduced wheel hop during aggressive downshifting.

This engine setup places the TVS RTX 300 in the same performance range as the KTM 250 Adventure, which delivers 30 hp, while still being slightly below the 40 hp output of the Royal Enfield Scram 440. However, TVS promises refined power delivery, fuel efficiency, and a strong mid-range performance suitable for both city rides and long highway journeys.

Design and Features

In terms of design, the Apache RTX 300 has the true DNA of an adventure bike. It comes with a tall windscreen, a sharp front fairing, beak-style fender, and a split-seat layout that gives it a rugged yet modern look. Built around a steel trellis frame, the motorcycle ensures strength and stability on rough terrains.

For suspension, it gets upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear monoshock, designed to provide comfort on highways and control on uneven roads. The bike runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, fitted with dual-purpose tyres that handle both tarmac and mild off-roading with ease.

Technology and Safety

The Apache RTX 300 is equipped with a full-colour TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and smartphone pairing. TVS has also included dual-channel ABS, multiple riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS for off-road situations.