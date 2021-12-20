TVS NTorq 125 launched in Spiderman and Thor inspired variants, check prices here

TVS NTorq 125 has been launched in two new variants inspired from Spiderman and Thor in their SuperSquad Edition. The new SuperSquad Editions have been priced at Rs 84,850 (ex-showroom) which is the same as other SuperSquad variants. In line with their names, the new SuperSquad editions sport the graphics and colour schemes of their respective characters.

While the Spiderman graphics appear on the apron and side panels in the TVS NTorq 125 Spiderman Edition, it has a red-and-blue colour scheme. In the Thor Edition, it features dual-tone black and silver paint scheme and the side panels along with apron has Thor-specific graphics.

The new Spiderman and Thor editions will have the same features and hardware as the existing Ntorq which includes the patented EZ centre stand, engine kill switch, pass-by switch, large underseat storage with a USB charger, external fuel fill, and dual steering lock. There are also high speed alert and parking brake features to ensure safe operation.

Design wise, there is an aggressive looking front headlamp, aircraft inspired styling, gaming console inspired speedometer, sporty split grab rail, split type rear fender, stubby muffler, afterburner styled side vents, and a sporty T-shaped rear lamp.

The Ntorq Spiderman and Thor variants also appear in the SmartXonnect app. User interfaces are customized to reflect notable aspects of the superheroes, such as Spiderman logo, and Thor's hammers, among others. Both the editions get 124.8 cc engine producing 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of output.

