Two Delta Jets Collide At LaGuardia Airport, Wing Detached, One Injured

Two Delta Air Lines planes collided at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday evening, leaving at least one person injured. The incident happened at around 9:56 pm local time when two regional jets came into contact while moving slowly on the taxiway.

As per reports, one of the aircraft, Delta Flight 5047, had landed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and was heading to its gate. At the same time, another Delta regional jet, identified as Flight 5155, was also approaching the gate.

According to the air traffic control (ATC) audio cited by ABC News, the right wing of Flight 5155 struck the nose of Flight 5047. The impact caused the wing to break off and left visible damage to the second jet, including reports of windshield damage.

(This is a developing story).