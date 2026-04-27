Two new Amrit Bharat Express trains between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra: Check route, stations, other details

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Indian Railways is set to launch two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, enhancing connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. These include the Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off both trains on April 28, 2026, from Varanasi during his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. These trains will have non-AC coaches with more sleeper and general compartments, providing affordable travel for passengers from lower and middle-income groups.

Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) Amrit Bharat Express

The Banaras-Pune train will improve connectivity to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The train will run as Train No. 22589 from Varanasi to Hadapsar and as Train No. 22590 from Hadapsar to Banaras. It will halt at 18 stations, including Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh; Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh; and Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, and Daund Chord Line in Maharashtra.

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The train will run daily. It will have a total of 22 coaches, including sleeper and general second-class compartments. A total of four rakes will be deployed for the Banaras–Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express service. Train No. 22589 (Banaras to Hadapsar) will depart from Varanasi at 6:15 PM and reach Hadapsar at 12:10 AM the next day. On the return journey, Train No. 22590 will depart from Hadapsar at 7:50 AM and reach Banaras at 2:30 PM the next day.

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express

The Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express train will facilitate easier access to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra. This train will run between Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai, Maharashtra). It will halt at 12 stations, including Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

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The train will cover a total distance of 1,507 km in 28 hours and 20 minutes. It will depart from Ayodhya at 4:45 PM and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 9:05 PM the next day.

Improved connectivity

Both trains are expected to benefit pilgrims and long-distance travellers. The improved connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will not only save travel time but also likely boost trade, tourism and public movement.