'UAE airspace partially reopened': MEA evacuation cell shares updates amid evolving security situation in West Asia

New Delhi: The Evacuation Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that a small number of flights have departed from the Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central International Airport. It added that the UAE airspace has partially reopened under restricted corridors and that access is strictly controlled.

The MEA said that while regular services remain heavily suspended, a small number of inbound and outbound flights were permitted to start operating on Monday evening.

The statement said, "A small number of flights have now departed from DXB/OMDB (Dubai International Airport) and DWC/OMDW (Dubai World Central International Airport). While the airports are no longer completely closed, they are not yet fully open to the public. Access is strictly controlled, and regular scheduled services remain heavily disrupted. A small number of inbound and outbound flights were permitted to start operating on the evening of 2nd March. UAE airspace has partially reopened under restricted corridors, but much of the surrounding regional airspace remains closed or highly volatile."

On Tuesday, Spicejet said that it is operating special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi to support Indian nationals travelling home and shared the schedule in a post on X.

Air Arabia said in a travel update, "Flights to and from the UAE are temporarily suspended until 15:00 (UAE time), Wednesday, 04 March 2026. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are suspended until 05 March 2026."

It added that a limited number of flights may operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers scheduled on operating flights will be notified directly. All other passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by Air Arabia.

Qatar Airways said that flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. "Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on 04 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC)", it further noted and advised all passengers to monitor the latest flight information via qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

In a passenger advisory issued at 12:00 PM IST, the Indira Gandhi International Airport said that some westbound international flights may be subject to delays or operational adjustments in wake of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and cautioned passengers to keep up to date with their airlines.

The scope of the conflict continues to widen with the Gulf States now drawn into it after US-Israeli strikes as a part of Operation Epic Fury/ Roaring Lion struck targets across Iran and resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Commander, Ayatollah Khamenei.

In response to the joint American-Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

World leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows, though fighting continues without a clear end in sight.