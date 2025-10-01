Advertisement
UP Announces Festive Bus Fare Cut: AC Buses Get Up To 10% Discount For Dussehra And Diwali

UP Bus Travel Fare: The fare reduction covers Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo, and AC sleeper bus services. However, the concession will not apply to air-conditioned buses registered from January 1, 2024, onwards.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 10:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Announces Festive Bus Fare Cut: AC Buses Get Up To 10% Discount For Dussehra And DiwaliImage Credit: @MahaKumbh_2025/X

UP Bus Travel Fare: To boost the festive spirit, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a reduction in bus fares, including air-conditioned services, ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. The initiative aims to make travel more convenient and comfortable for daily commuters and passengers.

The move has been warmly welcomed by the public, bringing smiles to many as they prepare for the celebrations. All air-conditioned buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will see fares cut by up to 10% starting Wednesday.

The discounted rates will remain in effect until further notice. Highlighting the government’s focus on improving passenger services, Transport Minister (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said the initiative aims to provide commuters with a more comfortable and affordable travel experience.

UP Bus Travel Fare: Eligibility

The fare reduction covers Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo, and AC sleeper bus services. However, the concession will not apply to air-conditioned buses registered from January 1, 2024, onwards.

UP Bus Travel Fare After Discount

After a 10 percent discount, AC bus fares are as follows: the 3x2 bus service charges Rs 1.45 per kilometre, while the 2x2 service costs Rs 1.60 per kilometre. High-end Volvo buses are priced at Rs 2.30 per kilometre, and air-conditioned sleeper buses cost Rs 2.10 per kilometre.

Special Counselling To Drivers And Conductors

The transport minister also said that special counselling is being provided to the drivers and conductors to motivate them to attract more passengers, so that the bus corporation’s gross revenue reserves don’t get affected by this move.

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami and reiterated his government’s resolve to lower crime rates against women and ensure that they live with safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

“Despite being India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh today records the lowest crimes against women while leading the nation in punishments and convictions,” CM Yogi said with pride. (With IANS Input)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

