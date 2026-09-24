Uttar Pradesh has taken another step towards building a strong electric vehicle and battery manufacturing base, with Maxvolt Energy starting work on a Rs 700-crore battery manufacturing facility in Aligarh. The project comes as the state government looks to attract large investments in EVs, batteries and related industries under its electric vehicle manufacturing policy.
The facility will span around 23,576 square metres, or nearly six acres, and will be developed in two phases. Each phase will have a planned capacity of 5 GWh, taking the facility's total annual manufacturing capacity to 10 GWh. It will cater to electric mobility, energy storage and OEM applications, while supporting Maxvolt’s move into four-wheeler EV batteries, according to the company.
The project represents an investment of approximately Rs 700 crore and is expected to create 1,500–2,000 direct jobs and 7,500–10,000 indirect employment opportunities across manufacturing, engineering, quality control, logistics and the wider supply chain, the statement said.
The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was attended by Alok Kumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Uttar Pradesh; Pravin Singh, Director, UPICON; and Satish Kumar Gautam, Member of Parliament from Aligarh, along with Maxvolt Energy's leadership and other stakeholders.
Alok Kumar said projects of this scale would help build the battery and EV manufacturing base targeted under Uttar Pradesh's Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy. He also pointed to the potential for component suppliers and other businesses to grow around such projects.
He said, "Uttar Pradesh set out to build a battery and EV manufacturing base, and projects of this scale are how that base takes shape. The state's Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy was framed to attract exactly this kind of investment. What follows a plant of this size, from component suppliers to skilled employment, is what turns a single factory into an industrial cluster."
According to the company, the facility will manufacture battery solutions ranging from 1 kW to 5 MW. It will support battery management systems (BMS) for slow charging as well as L3 and L5 fast-charging applications. Dedicated OEM production lines will allow batteries to be made according to specific customer requirements.
The project will mark Maxvolt Energy's entry into four-wheeler EV batteries. The company currently supplies battery solutions for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, along with applications such as energy storage, telecom and power backup.
Satendra Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO, Maxvolt Energy, said the company is expanding capacity to serve several battery applications rather than focusing on a single segment. He said four-wheeler EV batteries are the next application being added to its portfolio.
Bhuvneshwar Pal Singh, Co-Founder, MD and CFO, Maxvolt Energy, said the expansion is being funded through a combination of IPO proceeds, debt and internal accruals. He added that project-specific funding details would be shared through the company's regular disclosures.
Maxvolt Energy said the expansion comes amid rising demand for batteries in electric mobility and energy storage. It estimates India's battery demand could rise to 54 GWh by 2027 and 127 GWh by 2030.
The company also said its battery packs are manufactured and tested in line with AIS 156 requirements. Its quality system is ISO 9001:2015 certified. The company has research engagements with IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi and ARCI, including work related to BMS and battery safety.
The company also plans to strengthen its battery recycling operations through its ReEarth arm, which is targeting recovery of 500,000 batteries annually through more than 100 collection centres by 2030.
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