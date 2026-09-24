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UP's EV push gets fresh boost as Maxvolt Energy begins work on 10 GWh battery plant with Rs 700 cr investment

The facility will span around 23,576 square metres, or nearly six acres, and will be developed in two phases. Each phase will have a planned capacity of 5 GWh, taking the facility's total annual manufacturing capacity to 10 GWh.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
UP's EV push gets fresh boost as Maxvolt Energy begins work on 10 GWh battery plant with Rs 700 cr investment
Image Credit: Representative Image (Source- AI)

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UP's EV push gets fresh boost as Maxvolt Energy begins work on 10 GWh battery plant with Rs 700 cr investment
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