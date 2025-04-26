Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2891625https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/us-visa-not-needed-citizens-from-41-countries-can-stay-in-america-under-visa-waiver-program-is-india-on-list-check-passport-requirements-2891625.html
NewsMobility
VISA-FREE COUNTRY

US Visa Not Needed? Citizens From 41 Countries Can Stay In America; Is India On List? Check Passport Requirements

Visa Waiver Program Countries: The program allows eligible travelers to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they meet specific requirements and obtain Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval in advance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US Visa Not Needed? Citizens From 41 Countries Can Stay In America; Is India On List? Check Passport Requirements File Photo

Visa Waiver Program Countries: The United States continues to offer visa-free entry to citizens of 41 countries under its longstanding Visa Waiver Program (VWP), aimed at simplifying international travel and strengthening diplomatic ties. Notably, India is not currently designated as a VWP country. As a result, Indian citizens and nationals cannot visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. 

What Is Visa Waiver Program? 

The program allows eligible travelers to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they meet specific requirements and obtain Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval in advance. It offers a quicker alternative to the more extensive B1 and B2 visa processes, making it particularly beneficial for short-term tourism and business travel. However, while many European and Asia-Pacific countries are included, India is currently not part of the program 

Visa Waiver Program: List Of Eligible Countries 

The citizens of countries such as the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan are eligible.

Visa Waiver Program: Passport Requirement 

To use the Visa Waiver Program, your passport must have a machine-readable section and a digital chip with your biometric information. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK