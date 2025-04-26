US Visa Not Needed? Citizens From 41 Countries Can Stay In America; Is India On List? Check Passport Requirements

Visa Waiver Program Countries: The United States continues to offer visa-free entry to citizens of 41 countries under its longstanding Visa Waiver Program (VWP), aimed at simplifying international travel and strengthening diplomatic ties. Notably, India is not currently designated as a VWP country. As a result, Indian citizens and nationals cannot visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa.

What Is Visa Waiver Program?

The program allows eligible travelers to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they meet specific requirements and obtain Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval in advance. It offers a quicker alternative to the more extensive B1 and B2 visa processes, making it particularly beneficial for short-term tourism and business travel. However, while many European and Asia-Pacific countries are included, India is currently not part of the program

Visa Waiver Program: List Of Eligible Countries

The citizens of countries such as the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan are eligible.

Visa Waiver Program: Passport Requirement

To use the Visa Waiver Program, your passport must have a machine-readable section and a digital chip with your biometric information.