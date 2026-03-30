Used batteries can be turned into assets to power India’s EV future: Here's how

New Delhi: India’s push towards electric vehicles is picking up pace. But behind the scenes, another race is unfolding. This one is about securing battery materials. As EV adoption grows, the demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt is rising fast. At the same time, India is expected to generate 50-60 GWh of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries every year by 2030. This has put the spotlight on recycling.

Companies are trying to tap into this opportunity. The idea is simple. Instead of treating used batteries as waste, they can be turned into a valuable resource. But the approach is changing. "Waste is no longer the end of the value chain; it is the starting point," said Dr. Sachchidanand Srivastava, Head - R&D at Lohum.

The US and Europe are already investing in domestic battery material ecosystems, while China continues to dominate refining and processing. "For India, building similar capabilities through R&D-led players could determine its competitiveness in the clean energy value chain," the company said in an official statement.

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Most recyclers stop at extracting what is known as "black mass". This is an intermediate material that still needs further processing. "Lohum, however, is focusing on refining it into battery-grade chemicals, aiming to capture higher value within India," it further said.

The high-value metals like Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, and Manganese can be extracted from the end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. These metals are purified back to "battery-grade" quality. India, however, currently depends heavily on imports for key battery materials. This makes supply chains vulnerable to global disruptions.

"Industry estimates suggest that recycling could eventually meet 40-50% of India's battery material demand, particularly as waste volumes scale up," it said, adding, "For a country pushing aggressively towards electrification, this could significantly improve supply security and cost stability."

The challenge, however, is not just about recycling. It is about scale. Technologies need to move from lab testing to real-world production. The company said its R&D operations are focused on bridging this gap.

"Our laboratories are equipped to analyse over 74 metals and multiple rare earth elements, ensuring that even trace impurities are detected and controlled," it mentioned.

According to Lohum, as the energy transition moves forward, the focus is slowly shifting. Battery materials may no longer come only from mining. A large part could come from what has already been used.