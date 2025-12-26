Uttar Pradesh: Electric Bus Service Launched In Prayagraj Connecting THESE 4 Cities

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Taking a major step towards strengthening a clean and green public transport ecosystem, six electric buses were flagged off from the Leader Road Depot office in Prayagraj to Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur and Lucknow. These new electric buses will offer passengers a safe, comfortable, and reliable travel experience, while also playing an important role in controlling pollution.

According to officials, the new electric buses will help reduce air and noise pollution. They will lower the dependence on diesel fuel and also help cut fuel expenses. From an environmental perspective, this move takes forward the state government’s clean energy policy.

The introduction of electric buses on the Prayagraj-Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Lucknow routes will provide passengers with a more affordable, comfortable, and safe travel option. Thousands of passengers travel daily on these routes.

The roadways department believes that operating electric buses will make public transport modern and more sustainable in the long run.

Developing a modern and green transport system between religious and cultural cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ayodhya has been a priority for the government.

The new electric buses will promote eco-friendly travel while connecting these important cities. This initiative is also expected to give a boost to tourism.