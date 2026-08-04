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Vadodara bullet train station takes shape as slab casting done, steel erection underway

The architectural design of the station draws inspiration from the banyan (Vat) tree, from which the city derives its name.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Vadodara bullet train station takes shape as slab casting done, steel erection underway
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Vadodara bullet train station takes shape as slab casting done, steel erection underway
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