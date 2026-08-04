/Vadodara bullet train station takes shape as slab casting done, steel erection underway

Vadodara: Construction of the Vadodara Bullet Train station has reached another milestone, with slab casting at the concourse, track and platform levels completed and structural steel erection now underway, according to the latest project update.
The station is being built near Vadodara Railway Station, close to Pandya Bridge, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.
It has been designed to provide better connectivity between the bullet train network and the railways by being constructed above the existing Platform No. 7 of Vadodara Railway Station.
The integrated layout is intended to allow passengers to transfer directly between conventional rail services and high-speed trains.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the station's location will also offer multimodal connectivity with the Western Railway station as well as the city's local and interstate bus depots, allowing easier access for passengers using different modes of transport.
The architectural design of the station draws inspiration from the banyan (Vat) tree, from which the city derives its name.
Its interiors have been planned to maximise natural daylight while providing views of the open sky in passenger areas.
Once completed, the station will include waiting lounges, a baby care room, restrooms and retail outlets. Separate parking facilities and designated pick-up and drop-off areas have also been planned for cars, buses and auto-rickshaws to improve passenger movement.
The latest construction update states that slab casting for the concourse, track and platform levels has been completed, while structural steel erection is progressing on site.
The work forms part of the broader station superstructure before architectural finishing and installation of passenger facilities.
Vadodara is one of the 12 stations planned along the 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, India's first bullet train project.
The corridor will connect Mumbai in Maharashtra with Ahmedabad in Gujarat through a dedicated high-speed rail network.
Recent works across the project have included station construction, bridge launches, viaduct development and track infrastructure at multiple locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra as construction advances on the corridor.
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