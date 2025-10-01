Vande Bharat News: Uttar Pradesh, Kerala Likely To Get Another Vande Bharat Express – Route, Cities, Details

Vande Bharat News: The Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways’ flagship semi-high-speed train, continues to expand its footprint across the country. Uttar Pradesh, which already boasts the highest number of Vande Bharat trains, is likely to get another addition soon, while Kerala—where the trains enjoy record-breaking occupancy—could see the introduction of a much-awaited sleeper service.

Uttar Pradesh’s 15th Vande Bharat on Track

Uttar Pradesh currently operates 14 Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting over 20 cities and making it the state with the most extensive Vande Bharat network. The 15th service is expected to begin shortly, linking Lucknow Junction with Saharanpur.

The train will be maintained and operated under the Northern Railway (NR) zone, enhancing connectivity between central and western parts of the state. For passengers in UP, this promises faster and more comfortable travel, especially along a busy corridor.

Vande Bharat Sleeper For Kerala?

Meanwhile, in Kerala, discussions are underway for a new Vande Bharat Sleeper service. The proposed route—Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram—is among the busiest in the region, often running at full capacity regardless of the season.

MP M.K. Raghavan recently met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a request to introduce sleeper services on three Kerala routes:

* Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram

* Kozhikode–Bengaluru

* Kozhikode–Chennai

While all three are under review, sources indicate that the minister has shown particular interest in the Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram sector.

Strong Demand, Limited Capacity

Kerala currently has two Vande Bharat trains in operation:

* Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam)

* Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram (via Alappuzha)

Both services enjoy exceptional demand, with occupancy rates often exceeding 160%. Routes such as Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod are consistently overbooked, highlighting the need for more trains.

However, railway officials admit that track congestion remains a major hurdle. Adding more high-speed services would require halting or rescheduling passenger trains for longer durations to clear the corridor for Vande Bharat operations.

Passengers Hopeful

Despite operational challenges, both states are buzzing with anticipation. For Uttar Pradesh, the upcoming service will further cement its position as the Vande Bharat hub of India. In Kerala, passengers remain hopeful that the sleeper variant will soon become a reality—bringing comfort and speed to one of the country’s most scenic but crowded railway routes.